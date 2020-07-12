Cummings Lodge woman, 69, is latest COVID-19 fatality

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) yesterday reported the country’s 17th death related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer Terrence Esseboom, the newest COVID-19 fatality is a 69-year-old woman from Cummings Lodge, Georgetown. The Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Three confirmed that the woman, who had tested positive prior to her death, died while in isolation at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

No further details were provided.