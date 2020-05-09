41 charged in Berbice with breaching curfew

A total of 41 persons have been charged in Berbice over the past week with breaching the national curfew and other restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On Thursday alone, 22 persons, including the owners of a Corriverton hotel and Venezuelan workers, appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court to face charges for alleged breaches.

Mario Dave, Vikash Singh, Sherwin Peterson, Earle Angel, O’ Neil Lewis, Bertly Small, Abdul Haniff, Tameshwar Basdeo, Lennox Ronaldo, Calvin Douglas, Savita Maniram, Arjan Jagdeo, Romaine Simmonds, Kevin Rambarran Richard Jeffery, Nikol Rodriques, Buonetina Henriques, Teledo Mendoza Maria, Brehaspat Joshua, Mapta Yanireth, Moita Yamileth and Zorrell Caroline were all arrested for breaching the restriction on social activities.