Girl quarantined for 57 days finally gets to go home

The eleven-year-old girl who had been quarantined for a total of fifty-seven days was yesterday discharged from a holding facility following two negative COVID-19 tests in a row.
Her mother, Roshanie Baboolall, told this newspaper that her daughter did a final test for the virus on Sunday and that they received the results for this test yesterday afternoon which gave clearance for the child’s discharge. Prior to Sunday’s test, the eleven-year-old was tested on Saturday which showed that she was negative.