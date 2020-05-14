Golding exposes electoral fraud at OAS meeting `I have never seen a more transparent effort to alter the results of an election’

Saying that he “has never seen a more transparent effort to alter the results of an election,” Head of the OAS observer mission to Guyana’s March 2nd elections, Bruce Golding, yesterday reported that the ongoing recount process has exposed glaring instances where the figures presented by Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, were clearly fiddled.

Golding, who was at the time presenting a report on the preliminary findings of the mission to the Organisation of American States (OAS) Permanent Council, departed from his prepared statement to give a few instances accompanied with ballot box numbers to support his statement concerning the altering of the elections results.

“And permit me here to pause to make a comment. I have never seen a more transparent effort to alter the results of an election,” Golding said as he put aside his prepared statement, which was heard by a number of ambassadors to the OAS, including Guyana’s Riyad Insanally.