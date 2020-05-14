Salary cuts, layoffs a possibility says Grave

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Johnny Grave believes salary cuts could be a possibility if there is no live cricket in the near future.

The CEO was speaking on the Barbados radio programme, Mason and Guests when he was quizzed on the possibility of salary cuts and staff layoffs should the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) force a cancellation of not only the England series in July but the two home series against New Zealand and South Africa as well as the T20 World Cup.

“Yea, I mean absolutely,” was his response.