It is time for GECOM to clear its name

Dear Editor,

Since Mingo’s fiasco at Ashmins building, there have been loud and persistent cries of electoral fraud. The PPP/C and the Rest-of-the-World (ROW) are contending that the electoral process was free, fair, and transparent, but Mingo’s declaration was fraudulent. This large grouping (which includes all the contesting parties, local and international observers) has provided videos and other evidence that shows how Mingo added votes for APNU+AFC and reduced the votes cast in favour of the PPP/C.

Notwithstanding the overwhelming evidence provided by the PPP/C and the ROW, APNU+AFC refuses to accept the same. Instead, APNU+AFC is complaining of irregularities on polling day, which included voting by the dead persons and overseas voters. While APNU+AFC is yet to provide evidence to support its claim, a small group of APNU+AFC’s supporters has embraced the narrative of voters’ irregularities as ‘Divine Wisdom’ from the Supreme Being. Given this reality, APNU+AFC is milking every opportunity to raise as many unsubstantiated objections as possible during the recount exercise. The APNU+AFC knows that if it continues, some of its supporters will refuse to accept the results from the recount and join in the call for fresh elections by the party.

Regardless of which narrative we believe, GECOM cannot escape the accusation of fraud. It will have to shoulder the blame for either facilitating ineligible persons to vote for a political party on March 2, 2020, or allowing Mingo to declare fraudulent results. Both narratives, therefore, must be investigated to ensure that the final results for the 2020 elections are credible and prevent future electoral fraud. Fortunately, the recount exercise will aid in any investigation to determine whether Mingo’s declaration was correct. All that GECOM is required to do is compare the Statements of Poll (SoPs) and Statements of Recount (SoR) with Mingo’s declaration. I am sure that if they do this, it will confirm that Mingo’s declaration cannot be used to determine the winner of the elections but the official documents they have: the SoPs and SoRs. More importantly, by utilizing the SoPs and SoRs, they will ensure that the real winner is awarded the electoral victory.

Once the winner of the elections is appropriately determined, GECOM should launch a forensic audit to investigate the claims by the APNU+AFC. Even though I am sure such an investigation will not unearth anything, it will assuage the fear harboured by APNU+AFC’s supporters that they were robbed the elections. This investigation should not prevent the declaration of the winner but should be undertaken after the winning party’s swearing-in.

The GECOM is duty-bound to conduct appropriate investigations to address both narratives. These investigations will inspire confidence regarding the final declaration of the winner of the 2020 elections and foster trust in this constitutional agency’s ability to conduct credible elections in the future. Anything less by GECOM will implicate the entire commission and staff of electoral fraud. It is time for GECOM to clear its name.

Yours faithfully,

S. Pasha