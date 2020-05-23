Letters to the Editor

He was a good man

By

Dear Editor,

Permit me a few lines to mourn the passing of a Caribbean media giant – Oliver Clarke who chaired the Jamaica Gleaner. You saluted him well in your testimonial editorial yesterday. I first met him when I was twelve and he at the LSE with my elder sister. We stayed in contact despite his suspicions about my (non-existent) ‘Marxist’ leanings. He was a good man. David de Cairies and Oliver will be having  interesting conversations in the great printing press in the sky!

Yours faithfully,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair