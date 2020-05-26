Juvenile remanded over murder of security guard

A juvenile was on Friday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of security guard Margaret Dawson, whose battered body was found in Le Repentir Cemetery two Mondays ago.

The teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded until June 25.

Another teenager, who was arrested by the police last Thursday remains in custody. He suffered a shot in his leg.