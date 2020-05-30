Woman taken into quarantine from NA market tests negative for COVID-19

The woman who was taken into quarantine from the New Amsterdam market on Monday after it was reported to health authorities in Berbice that she exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 has since tested negative, a senior health official has confirmed.

The official told Stabroek News that the woman will, however, remain in quarantine for two weeks after which she will be administered a second test.

On Monday, Region Six’s Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephen explained that last Sunday evening someone contacted health authorities via a hotline and informed them that a person showing symptoms might be in Berbice and provided a picture. “We received information that a person may have possible COVID-19 symptoms, so we followed protocol and we sent a team out to ensure they found that person,” he had said.