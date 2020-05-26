Woman taken into quarantine from NA Market after reportedly showing COVID-19 symptoms

A woman was yesterday taken into quarantine from the New Amsterdam Market after it was reported that she was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

This then led to the market being closed immediately for sanitization to be carried out.

Director of Regional Health Services, Jevaughn Stephens, yesterday confirmed with Stabroek News that one person was taken into quarantine. He said on Sunday evening someone contacted health authorities via the hotline about a person with COVID-19 symptoms. He said, the caller informed them that the person might be in Berbice and provided a picture of the said person.