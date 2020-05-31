COVID-19 cases overwhelm Santa Rosa health care system

With nine active cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santa Rosa, in Region One, the community’s health care system is struggling to meet the needs of the patients despite it being the largest and most developed indigenous community.

Santa Rosa, which is a collection of at least ten settlements in the Moruca sub-district, is home to at least 10,000 persons.

Its first coronavirus case was recorded on May 21st, while the first and only casualty was recorded on May 22nd. Both cases are unrelated.