Guyana News

East Canje woman held over illegal pistol after Berbice River searches

-DeVeldt homeowner wanted over ganja, shotgun finds

The pistol that was handed over to the police
By

An East Canje woman was arrested on Friday after police raided her brother’s Upper Berbice River home, where she handed over an unlicensed pistol.

Some of the cannabis that was found during the police search

  She was reportedly visiting her brother at his house, located in DeVeldt Village, Upper Berbice River.

 Police are still searching for her brother.

 Additionally, police in a statement on Friday said that ranks went to another house at Bartica Village, in the Upper Berbice River, where a search was also  conducted. They discovered 44 pounds of suspected cannabis packaged in 23 parcels as well as 20 pounds of suspected dried cannabis with a total street  value of $1.6 million, along with  an unlicensed shotgun.

The shotgun that police found at the DeVeldt house

A search is now underway for the owner of the home.

 

 