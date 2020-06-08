GECOM Chair says yes to votes from 29 challenged ballot boxes -stage set for deliberations on certification

A deciding vote by GECOM Chair Claudette Singh yesterday saw the inclusion of votes from 29 ballot boxes that had been under question, virtually sealing an election victory for the PPP/C and setting the stage for certification of the final result.

As the curtains on the recount process for the March 2nd General and Regional Elections yesterday closed with the PPP/C with an insurmountable lead, the party assured supporters of the governing APNU+AFC that they had nothing to fear from its leadership as they will be a bastion of inclusivity.

The PPP/C and smaller contesting parties thanked GECOM for a credible recount process and said that they look forward to the completion of tabulation and a swift declaration of the winner.