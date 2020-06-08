Stabroek Sports’ Boxing’s Hall of Fame

By Eion Jardine

A funny thing happened in 1964. Two sons of the soil were born months apart with no inclination that they would not only feature in the same sport at which they would both excel but that their paths would cross in the ring and one of them would be the winner.

They would also both go on to fight for world titles although they both would be defeated.

They would each have 42-fight professional careers.

In the early 1960s, a few years prior to this country gaining Independence, Georgetown was a quaint little city, a far cry from what it is today.