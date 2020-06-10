US hopes for speedy, credible end to recount  – Pompeo

As it continues to support democracy around the world, the United States today said that it looks forward to a speedy and credible end to the election recount here.

“The United States continues to stand for democratic values elsewhere in the hemisphere too. We look forward to a quick and credible conclusion to the vote recount in Guyana”, Pompeo said during his opening statement at a news conference at the State Department on the Release of the 2019 International Religious Freedom Report where he was joined by Sam Brownback, the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

“We expect transparent and credible outcomes in the legislative elections in Suriname as well. And we continue to support the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom,” he added.

Washington has been keeping a keen eye on developments in Georgetown and has already warned about severe repercussions for persons here benefiting from electoral fraud and an illegitimately sworn in government.

Since the March 2nd General and Regional Elections, Pompeo has made several statements and tweets on the issue underlining Washington’s determination to ensure the final result reflects the will of the people.

“The United States is closely monitoring the tabulation of votes in Guyana ….we join the OAS Commonwealth, EU, CARICOM and other democratic partners who are calling for an accurate count. We commend CARICOM’s role in seeking a swift democratic resolution and it is important to note that the individuals who seek to benefit from electoral fraud and form illegitimate governments/regimes will be subject to a variety of serious consequences from the United States,” Pompeo had said back in late March, while also speaking at the State Department.

He would then just a few days later tell the Organisation of American States (OAS) that Guyana’s electoral process is one of the challenges facing the grouping.

“As we overcome the threat to public health posed by COVID-19, the peoples of the Americas and the Caribbean face other challenges, such as the full restoration of democracy in Nicaragua and Venezuela; adherence to free, fair and credible electoral processes in Guyana; and holding the Cuban regime accountable for its malign activities,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“Opportunities abound as well, including the upcoming democratic elections in Bolivia and implementing an array of OAS programs and initiatives to boost resilience; strengthen democratic governance, human rights, and fundamental freedoms; and bolster economic competitiveness and development in the region,” he added.

The US and other western countries have expressed grave concern about the faulty District Four count from the March 2 general and regional elections and the possibility that there might be an attempt to swear in a president on this basis.

The US Ambassador here, Sarah-Ann Lynch has also issued statements about the need for a result that reflects the will of the people and along with other Western envoys had walked out of the GECOM District Four office when it was clear that Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo was not transparently tabulating figures for District Four.