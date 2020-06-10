WI Coach Estwick full of confidence ahead of Test Tour of England

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has made a rallying call to fans to support the Men In Maroon on their historic tour of England.

The squad of 25 players for the Sandals Tour of England arrived in the UK yesterday for the series which will be played behind closed door in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three years ago in 2017, it was a very, very young unit. Now we’ve got seasoned Test players, we’ve got players with 50 Test matches so I think once we can hit the ground running and get the preparation in, get some match practice under our belts … we can be a lot better.