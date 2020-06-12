CDC planning for pandemic aid vouchers

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is inviting supermarkets and shops to submit Expressions of Interest to supply items under the COVID-19 Pandemic Assistance Vouchers programme.

The Pandemic Assistance Vouchers Programme through the Ministry of Social Protection is set to assist vulnerable persons. Persons that are eligible for assistance include senior citizens heading households, persons with disabilities, persons who suffered loss of income due to the global pandemic along with persons who are currently benefitting or who would have applied for public assistance from the Ministry.

It was stated that the programme’s objective is to provide relief through the supply of hampers and care items.

According to a notice posted by the CDC, suppliers were notified that the expressions of interest will be evaluated based on capacity “to supply canned and bottled food products and dry fresh ration at an estimated value between $25,000 to $32,000 monthly per voucher”.

The notice further stated that those suppliers who are successful should ensure that adequate space is available in their businesses so that there is strict compliance with the Ministry of Public Health’s Social distancing guidelines, inclusive of the setting up of sanitization facilities.

The forms and selection criteria can be uplifted from the CDC’s office from June 11th to 17th between 9am to 3pm or online at https://ee.help.mosp.gov.gy/x/#srYALja8. The completed forms along with Business registration and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) compliance must be submitted on or before 1pm on June 18th.