1,700 to benefit from first COVID-19 assistance vouchers

A total of 1,700 persons are expected to benefit as the Government of Guyana has commenced the distribution of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Public Assistance Vouchers across the country.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Ministry of Social Protection, the National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat and the Guyana Post Office Corporation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday, beneficiaries were required to apply online or by calling the Ministry of Social Protection to register for the COVID-19 Public Assistance Programme.