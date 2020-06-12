COVID-19: Young athletes struggling to stay fit

Young athletes of varying sporting disciplines have been attempting to keep themselves fit amid the COVID-19 pandemic but have highlighted the difficulty in doing so since most sporting facilities have been closed until further notice.

Junior national hockey athlete Theodore Thierens has noted that working on his individual game has been extremely difficult since his sport requires a lot of movement in order to practice effectively. “It’s been difficult [because] there isn’t sufficient yard space for me to be able to practice dribbling drills and so on, so the closure of sporting facilities is truly affecting my game”, he said.

Theirens posited that since he has not been a part of competitions for a long time, he is not sure whether or not the work he is putting into his game is enough for him to perform at a high level. “I have nothing and no one to challenge me so I honestly don’t know if I have gotten better or still at the same skill level”, he noted.