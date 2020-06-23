Guyana to benefit from IDB COVID-19 grant to region

The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has received a grant from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to help in the response to the (COVID-19 pandemic and Guyana will be among the beneficiaries.

The grant, which was signed 5 June 2020 has been made available through the IDB Japan Special Fund.

A release yesterday from CARPHA said that the funds valued at US$750,000 will support the enhancement of Laboratory Res-ponse Capacity at CARPHA and strengthen real-time disease surveillance and response through the CARPHA Regional Travelers Health Program (THP) for all 26 of the Agency’s Member States. In addition, it will bolster countries’ COVID-19 detection capacities in participating countries (Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago).