Judge orders release of man held over threatening video -after three days in custody without charges

The High Court on Sunday ordered Commissioner of Police Leslie James to release Jermaine Kingston, the man who was arrested last week following the circulation of a video on social media in which he was allegedly heard making a threat while displaying guns and ammunition.

Attorney Everton Singh-Lammy yesterday told Stabroek News that Kingston was kept in custody without charge for over 72 hours.

“His 72 hours would have expired on Saturday at 12. Efforts were made to contact the police after the 72 hours were up and they ignored the calls. They frustrated all efforts,” Singh-Lammy said.