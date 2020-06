Two wounded after shooting at Corentyne Father’s Day celebration -one suspect held

Two Corentyne men were wounded on Sunday evening after they were attacked by four men armed with a shotgun and pieces of wood at Friendship Village, Corentyne.

Police have since arrested one person, who witnesses say was one of the men who carried out the attack.

Joel Fraser, 22, a rice farmer of Alness Village, Corentyne, and Bhoopaul Roopnarine, 36, a self-employed man of Lot 1585 Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, are both presently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.