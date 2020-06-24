FIFA to meet tomorrow to discuss international calendar

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to thwart the staging of international football, the FIFA Council is set to meet tomorrow via video conference to discuss several pertinent matters, with Agenda Item No.5 being the subject of the Men’s International Calendar.

This was disclosed by CONCACAF officials during a recent interview via their website. According to CONCACAF, the status of FIFA International Window will be discussed at the conference, as Agenda Item No.5 listed as Men’s International Match Calendar.

This will provide clarity on the way forward for several confederations especially CONCACAF on a possible timeline for the resumption of international play and the formats and qualifying methods that can be utilised for events that are scheduled to resume such as Gold Cup Qualifying Playoff and the Nations League Campaign.