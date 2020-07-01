Lady Jaguars still ranked 88th in the world

With FIFA officially suspending the September International match window due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Lady Jaguars remain ranked 88th following the official release of the updated world rankings system.

This decision, which was done to mitigate the spread of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, was taken by the FIFA Council following a videoconference on June 24th.

According to a release from FIFA, the decision taken is in an effort to craft a revised International Match Calendar amid the ongoing global crisis which has shut down the international football landscape. “As a result of an extensive consultation process with the confederations and stakeholders across the football landscape, the COVID-19 FIFA-Confederations Working Group agreed to put forward five proposals in relation to the Men’s International Match Calendar in the wake of the pandemic,” the release stated.

“Below are the five proposals, which were unanimously approved by the Council today [Thursday]: (1) to move the intercontinental play-offs for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ from March 2022 to June 2022; (2) to postpone the September 2020 window for the AFC, CAF, Concacaf and the OFC; (3) to proceed with the September 2020 window as planned for CONMEBOL and UEFA, subject to continued monitoring of the situation; (4) to extend the October 2020 and November 2020 windows by one day for UEFA in order to facilitate the playing of three games instead of the current two; and (5) to extend the June 2021 window by seven days for the AFC, CAF, Concacaf and the OFC in order to facilitate the playing of four games instead of the current two.”

Similarly, Concacaf, during an official statement said, “Concacaf welcomes the decisions made by FIFA regarding the men’s and women’s international match calendars. Many of our Member Associations and their communities continue to face significant challenges due to COVID-19 and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The rescheduling of competitions, and agreements on new international match dates, provide some encouragement across the football world and enable Concacaf to progress our planning to resume men’s and women’s international football when it is safe to do so. “A further update on World Cup Qualifying and other Concacaf men’s international competitions will be provided in the coming weeks. We will also continue to work with FIFA and the other Confederations on the international match calendar process for women’s football to ensure we are well placed to support the return of the international women’s game as soon as possible.”

Due to the inactivity owing to the covid-19 pandemic, the Lady Jaguars position on the official rankings remain unchanged from the March 27th update. The Lady Jaguars highest ever rank was 76th and occurred on March 2017. Their worst ever placement on the world ladder was 92nd and occurred in December 2015.

FIFA World Cup champion and CONCACAF giant, the United States of America, maintain their position atop the rankings. The lowest ranked team is Mauritius on 159th. The FIFA Women’s Rankings was introduced in 2003, with the first table published July 16th.

Meanwhile the Golden Jaguars, the men’s senior team, also remain ranked 166th after the official standings was published on June 11th.

The Golden Jaguars remain on 988 points, unchanged from the April rankings and sit between Papua New Guinea on 165th and Caribbean rival St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 167th. Guyana’s best ever ranking was 86th in 2010. On the other hand, their worst position was 185th in 2004. Overall, Guyana’s average ranking has been 150th.