CCJ has no jurisdiction to hear case against Court of Appeal decision –AG says in affidavit

Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams is contending that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) does not have jurisdiction to hear the intended appeal of last week’s ruling by the Guyana Court of Appeal that the words “more votes cast” should be interpreted to mean “more valid votes are cast in relation to the elections held on 2nd March 2020.”

As a matter of fact, Williams is arguing that the local appellate court’s ruling on the matter is final and therefore cannot be appealed.

Against this background, he is opposing special leave being granted by the CCJ to opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and its presidential candidate Irfaan Ali, to appeal the decision.