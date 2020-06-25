Three held, one on the run after Canje River cannabis bust -suspect plunged overboard with cop

Three persons from George-town were arrested on Tues-day and one is now on the run, after they were busted by police with a quantity of cannabis in the vicinity of Sandaka, Canje River.

Police in a statement yesterday said ranks intercepted the wooden vessel with the four males late Tuesday and “a search of the boat revealed nine taped and compressed parcels, each containing suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to a total of one hundred and three kilograms.”

The men were subsequently arrested and were being escorted to New Amsterdam when in the vicinity of New Forest, the boat’s captain grabbed one of the ranks and plunged overboard. “The policeman was quickly rescued but the prisoner swam ashore and escaped,” the statement noted.

The police added, “The three suspects in custody are from Charlestown and East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, res-pectively; they are being processed for court and stringent efforts are being made to recapture the escapee.”

According to the police, the now wanted man is well known by the alias ‘Royo’ of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

The men’s boat along with an outboard engine has since been impounded at the New Amsterdam Police Station.