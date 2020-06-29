Simmons tests negative twice for COVID-19

MANCHESTER, England – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that Head Coach, Phil Simmons, is in short-term self-isolation after he recently attended the funeral of his father-in-law, who had passed away prior to the team’s recent assembly in Manchester.

Prior to the start of the tour Simmons had already sought and was given the necessary permissions from medical officials to leave the team’s base in Manchester. The entire process of his exit and re-entry to the bio-secure location was approved and managed by the medical teams of the CWI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and strictly followed protocols set up prior to the tour which addressed such scenarios.

Simmons travelled to the small private family cremation and returned June 26, following the completion of the first inter-squad three-day warm-up match. It is well-established policy for CWI players and team officials on tour to be given permission compassionate leave as and when needed.

Following his return, Simmons has been in self-isolation away from other members of the squad, exactly as had always been planned. He has so far undergone two COVID-19 tests since Friday – both of which came back negative. He will have another test on Wednesday before he will re-join the squad as they prepare for the three-match #RaiseTheBat Series against England.

In the interim the players are being prepared by the other members of the coaching staff, led by experienced Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick, for their final inter-squad four-day warm-up match, which starts at Emirates Old Trafford today.

Because of the convenient design and location of the team hotel, Simmons will be able to view the practice match from his hotel room balcony.

Dr Donovan Bennett, Chairman of CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee said: “The Medical Advisory Committee is happy with the feedback we have been receiving from our medical associates in the United King-dom. Phil Simmons adhered to the process of managed exit and re-entry as discussed with and agreed on between CWI and the ECB. These contingencies were put in place before the tour was agreed on and all exits from the bio-secure environment must be agreed by both medical teams, before concessions are given.”

The Sandals West Indies Tour of England continues today with the start of the four-day warm-up match at Emirates Old Trafford. First ball daily is 11am (6am Eastern Carib-bean Time/5am Jamaica Time). The first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, on July 8-12. The other matches will be played art Emirates Old Trafford on July 16-20 and July 24-28.