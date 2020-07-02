Skerritt rubbishes Riley’s call for Simmons’ sacking — says Simmons’ job not affected by director’s letter

President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt has rubbished a call by one of the body’s director to have Head Coach, Phil Simmons sacked for leaving the ‘bubble’.

Skerritt, in a virtual press conference yesterday saw it pertinent to respond to an ESPNCricinfo article which related to President of the Barbados Cricket Association, Conde Riley writing to the Board of Directors and calling for Simmons’ “immediate removal.”

Riley labelled Simmons choice to attend the funeral of his father-in-law as “inconsiderate and reckless.”