Another COVID-19 patient succumbs

Another COVID-19 patient has succumbed, taking the national death toll to 14.

The Georgetown Public Hospital’s Communications Manager Chelauna Providence confirmed the death, which occurred at the hospital’s COVID-19 Unit.

Only on Wednesday Secretary of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) Imran Khan disclosed that the Ministry of Public Health confirmed the 13th death. Khan informed that it was a 42-year-old man who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday. No further details were given about this death and it is unclear if the individual was tested after his death.

Up to Wednesday, Guyana had recorded a total of 248 cases of COVID-19.