Venezuelan youth feared drowned after falling into Cuyuni River

A nineteen-year-old Venezuelan national is feared to have drowned after it was reported he had gone missing on Monday midday after falling overboard in the Upper Cuyuni River.

A police report informed that the missing man is said to be Bryan (only name given).

According to the report, as was related to police by the twenty-seven-year old boat captain of Lake Mainstay, Essequibo Coast, Bryan had requested around 10.30am on Monday that he be transported to a place called Devil’s Area on the Cuyuni River.