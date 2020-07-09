Mahaicony biker dead, another injured in accident

An accident at Dundee, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, involving a motorcar and a motorcycle on Saturday, has claimed the life of one, and left another injured.

Carson Inniss, 18, of Lot 2B Calcutta, Mahaicony, was killed, while his cousin Tyron Inniss, 20, suffered a broken leg.

According to a sister of the deceased, Olabisi Inniss, the two youths were on their way to drop a friend off at Central Mahaicony when the accident occurred.

She informed this newspaper, that around 10:30 pm, the driver of the motorcar who was intoxicated at the time, hit the two youths from the side before fleeing the scene and going into hiding.

Carson was identified as the pillion rider.

According to Superintendent Yvonne Stephen, Regional Commander for Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice), the police received information that Ramzan Mohammed Shaw, driver of the motorcar, age 38, of lot 13 Novar Mahaicony, checked himself in at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Acting on information received, he was placed under watch and later arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He is currently in custody assisting police with their investigation.