Driver charged with causing death in Dundee accident

Ramzan Mohammed Shaw, the driver involved in the accident that caused the death of Carson Inniss at Dundee, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, on July 5, was on Monday asked to post a total of $560,000 bail after being faced with four charges, including causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant R. Downer, Officer-in-charge of Traffic for Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), said Shaw was charged with failure to render assistance, failure to stop after an accident and failure to report an accident, for which he was granted a total of $60,000 bail. He was then charged with causing death, for which he was granted $500,000 bail.