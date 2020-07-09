Turning Point triumphs

Turning Point overcame the threat posed by Spartans and Executive to walk away with the Pre-Caricom Dominoes Championships, which concluded Monday at the R&R Sports Club, Meadowbrook.

According to a release from the organisers, Turning Point, a team which comprises primary women, recorded an impressive 80 games in the final to walk away with the championships.

They received the first place package of $70,000 and a trophy. Meanwhile, emerging unit Spartans walked away with second place after securing a score of 73. For their efforts, Spartans pocketed $35,000 and a trophy.

Executive ended in the third position after tallying 64. For their showing, the Executive unit walked away with $20,000.

On the individual side, sports enthusiast and football official Wayne ‘Harry’ Griffith was adjudged the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). Griffith copped the award after becoming the only player to record a perfect score of 18 games during his three sittings.