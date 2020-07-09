Sports

Turning Point triumphs

Wayne ‘Harry’ Griffith.
Turning Point overcame the threat posed by Spartans and Executive to walk away with the Pre-Caricom Dominoes Championships, which concluded Monday at the R&R Sports Club, Meadowbrook.

According to a release from the organisers, Turning Point, a team which comprises primary women, recorded an impressive 80 games in the final to walk away with the championships.

They received the first place package of $70,000 and a trophy. Meanwhile, emerging unit Spartans walked away with second place after securing a score of 73. For their efforts, Spartans pocketed $35,000 and a trophy.

The victorious Turning Point outfit receiving their spoils from the tournament coordinator Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire

Executive ended in the third position after tallying 64. For their showing, the Executive unit walked away with $20,000.

On the individual side, sports enthusiast and football official Wayne ‘Harry’ Griffith was adjudged the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). Griffith copped the award after becoming the only player to record a perfect score of 18 games during his three sittings.

