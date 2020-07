A 19-year-old man was yesterday afternoon knifed to death after a scuffle ensued at a shop in Dazzell Housing Scheme, Enmore, on the East Coast of Demerara.

Barneth McKenzie, of 371 14th Street, Dazzell Housing Scheme, Enmore, died yesterday after being involved in an altercation with a teenager.

According to a police release, the now dead man and the suspect lived in the same community but were not “seeing eye to eye”, as they were always “in the habit of threatening each other”.