Suspect charged with killing Dazzell youth

The suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Barneth McKenzie, who was knifed to death on Tuesday, has been charged.

Aquil Farrington, 18, of Lot 468 Dazzell Housing Scheme, Paradise was charged with manslaughter when he appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liver-pool at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Farrington was asked to post $500,000 bail for his release. He is expected to return to court on August 28th for this next hearing.

McKenzie, of 371 14th Street, Dazzell Housing Scheme, died on Tuesday an altercation with Farrington.

McKenzie and Farrington got into a heated argument and a scuffle ensued. It is alleged that during this time Farrington whipped out a knife and dealt McKenzie several stabs about his abdomen. McKenzie was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.