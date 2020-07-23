City council inspectors find fraudulent food-handling certificates

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has reported cases of fraudulent food-handling certificates found among vendors and businesses within the city, during their routine visits.

Acting Chief Meat and Food Inspector, Abiola Baker, during a telephone interview with Stabroek News, said she was unable to give an exact figure of how many were found at present, because the department is still in the process of doing its compilation.

However, she explained that during a recent visit to some locations, they have identified some fraudulent cards. There are certain characteristics they usually look for when examining the cards.