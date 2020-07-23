Six nominated for AIBA awards

Boxers Keevin Allicock, Abiola Jackman and Mark Crawford along with three officials have been nominated for AIBA awards by the local association.

As part of its International Boxing Day celebrations held yesterday, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) requested that every national boxing federation select and nominate individuals from their federation to be awarded for their achievements and performances.

The Executive of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) in collaboration with its Coaches and Referee/Judges Commission selected a number of boxers and officials for several awards.

The list includes two AIBA Three Star coaches and two reigning Caribbean champions. In addition one AIBA One Star Referee/Judge has received the nod.

The GBA selectees are:

1. Best Elite Male Boxer: Keevin Allicock 2. Best Youth Female: Boxer Abiola Jackman 3. Best Youth Male Boxer: Mark Crawford 4.Best Coach: Sebert Blake 5. Best Official:Terrence Poole MS Technical Director 6.Best Referee/Judge Lawrence Assanah.