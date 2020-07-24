Man shot dead at Middle Road

A man was killed yesterday in a suspected robbery at Middle Road, La Penitence, in Georgetown.

Navindra Samaroo, 23, who was a marketing agent of Lot 59 West La Penitence, was on his way back to work when he was fatally shot.

A bag that Samaroo had in his possession was taken from him.

At the scene of the attack, the father of the now dead man, who asked not to be named for security reasons, expressed his belief that the killing of his son was as a result of a robbery due to the missing bag. “Well the bag that he had pon he [at the time] is missing… they ain’t finding the bag,” he said.