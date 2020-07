Driver gets bail as cops wrap probe of grass cutter’s death

The driver who was involved in the accident that claimed the life of grass cutter Wayne James on Tuesday evening has been released on station bail.

Police Commander of Region 4(c) Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor told Stabroek News yesterday that the police are hoping to wrap up the investigation by Monday, after which they will seek legal advice.

James, 53, of Cinema Road, Melanie, East Coast Demerara, died in the accident, which occurred around 6.50 pm.