QC Alumni, Next Gen Academy team up to push golf at school

Colin Ming, an avid golfer, who attained a single digit handicap whilst winning several tournaments over the years and served on executive positions at the Lusignan Golf Club, has been an advocate of growing the game of golf for many years.

Several years ago, together with his friend, Neil Jones of the USA, a plan to introduce the game to students of their Alma Mater, Queen’s College (QC) was set in motion and over two dozen junior golf sets were acquired for the purpose.

However, until now it was difficult to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together in a manner that Ming said that he felt would work.

Ming was recently approached by fellow QC alumni Aleem Hussain of the Nexgen Golf Academy with a plan to introduce the game to schools in Georgetown.

He immediately felt that it was a great opportunity to put the golf clubs to use.

The Nexgen Golf Academy is conveniently located on Woolford Avenue, in the schools’ zone, in the heart of Georgetown and offers classes for all ages and levels of play. The golf range is fully lighted and opens until 8pm whilst providing a safe, fun environment for everyone to learn the game.

“With 25 sets of children’s clubs available due to the generosity of Ming and Jones, on a daily basis, we can now introduce this incredible sport to hundreds of kids in a manner that truly tests their abilities to concentrate and perform under pressure,” said Hussain, President of the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy.

The goal of the Nexgen Golf Academy is to allow many players to become familiar with the sport and, by bringing the game into Georgetown, more new players can have the opportunity to try it for the first time said Hussain.

The Academy plans on hosting several training camps for children and newcomers to the game in the coming months along with several Novel Coronavirus compliant activities that will allow players to compete for a variety of prizes and awards!

Ming’s Products and Services is set to join several other major companies that plan on participating in a variety of initiatives at the academy that will involve target practice for prizes.

For reservation or information about the academy, its services and programmes, interested persons can visit the Facebook page Nexgen Golf Academy or call 645 0944.