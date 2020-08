Guyana recorded 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 430.

This is according to the COVID-19 dashboard that was uploaded on the Ministry of Public Health’s Facebook page.

According to the dashboard, out of the 96 COVID-19 tests that were done within the previous 24 hours, 17 returned positive, while the remaining number were negative. As a result, there are now 225 persons in institutional isolation.