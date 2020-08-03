Trinidad: Covid cases at Children’s Home

(Trinidad Express) The Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs) and the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago are currently working with the Management and Staff of the St. Jude’s School for Girls, following two positive COVID-19 cases at the facility.

The Ministry of Health conducted the relevant tests, following reports that a child and a staff member presented with flu-like symptoms. The School has implemented all health protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of the children and staff, who reside and work on the compound.

Parents, guardians and caregivers of the residents are being notified of the situation and the protocols in place, which include sanitisation of the facility and the cessation of all external activities and visits to the compound.

The School’s Management has also identified a designated team of staff, which includes a Registered Nurse, who will remain on-site to ensure continued operations and monitoring over the next 14 days.

The St. Jude’s School for Girls continues to observe the Ministry of Health guidelines, which include regular washing of hands or use of hand sanitiser; sanitisation of surfaces and wearing of face masks by staff and children.

The Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs) and the Children’s Authority will work together towards the safety and wellbeing of all the children and staff at the facility.