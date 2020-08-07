Chris Nurse lauds CONCACAF for Nations League, Gold Cup

Former Golden Jaguars Captain Christopher Nurse has commended regional confederation CONCACAF for providing the avenue for smaller nations such as Guyana to compete at a higher international level through events such as the Nations League and an expanded Gold Cup.

He was speaking during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Nurse, 36, “It’s great that CONCACAF have found a way to open up the tournament and make it more accessible and allow a high level of competition that incorporates more of the region and provides positive news for the sport in the region amongst some very testing times. Guyana for sure has the talent. I think the concern is how do we harness that talent now and maximize the potential of the players both home and abroad.”