Giftland cinemas reopening on Friday

Cinemas at Giftland are reopening on Friday after being closed for months over COVID-19.

A statement from Caribbean Cinemas follows:

Caribbean Cinemas at Giftland Mall is re-opening on Friday, August 14, following the guidelines and recommendations presented by the Government of Guyana.

With this new normal and to minimize contact areas inside the theater, patrons will have the option to purchase tickets and concession items online. When purchasing online, patrons will receive a confirmation code that would grant access entrance after being scanned by one of the ushers and could also pick up their concession items with minimum contact and no handling of cash or debit/credit cards.

The use of facemask for patrons and employees is required at all times, except when eating. There will be hand sanitizing stations around the lobby area, clients will also find signage with the new guidelines about the protocol in restrooms, lobby areas and auditoriums. Acrylic panels have been installed in ticket booth and concession areas to protect employees and patrons. Cleaning frequency will be increased on high contact points, such as door handles, counters, kiosks, doors and railings.

During the past weeks, Management was focused on preparing the facilities, information systems and protocols to meet requirements and measures that would provide confidence to their patrons. Also, employees were trained and provided with the tools needed for their protection and knowledge to effectively interact with customers.

Auditorium capacity was reduced to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Additional cleaning time between shows will be added and will include seats and cupholders disinfection, as well as railings. By the end of the movie, patrons will leave auditorium in row order, as instructed by usher. In the concession area, it will be compulsory for employees to use gloves, and protective gear.

As part of the opening schedule, Caribbean Cinemas confirms the release of a new thriller movie “Unhinged”, starring Russell Crowe. “Unhinged” is one of the first Hollywood Blockbuster to be released internationally in four months after theaters were closed worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Movie was released in the Caribbean simultaneously with England, Europe and Asia. The film is centered around a terrifying cat-and-mouse chase between Crowe’s character, an unnamed stranger, and a woman named Rachel (Caren Pistorius), who provokes the stranger’s ire when trying to get around him in a traffic jam.

In addition to “Unhinged”, Caribbean Cinemas is releasing: “The Outpost”, a story about a heroic battle of the Afghanistan War starred by Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, “The Rental”, a horror film starred by Alison Brie and Dan Stevens, “Hard Kill”, an action film starred by Bruce Willis ​and The Big Ugly. ​Also, family favorites like “Sonic”, “Onward” and “My Spy” will be re-released.

Caribbean Cinemas also confirmed the following releases on August 20th: “Greenland”, an action thriller that revolves around a family who must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth, starred by Gerald Butler, and “Endless”, a teen romance movie that follows love struck high school graduates separated by a tragic car accident.

Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated spy ​action espionage thriller “Tenet” will be released in Trinidad on August 26th, before opening in select cities in the U.S. Also, “New Mutans”, based on the Marvel Comics team is confirmed to be released on August 27th.

Health and safety protocols will continue to be observed for all visitors and employees at the cinema. Caribbean Cinemas stated that their employees are happy to be back and looking forward to welcoming their loyal patrons. For more information about upcoming releases, visit caribbeancinemas.com