Missing cop’s phone found

The investigation into the disappearance of Police Constable Quincy Lewis, who was reported missing close to two months ago, has led to the discovery of his phone.

Acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie yesterday told Stabroek News that while the rank has not yet been found, investigators were able to identify an area where a cellphone belonging to Lewis was found. This, he said, has aided the police in getting closer to bringing the case to finality.

Lewis, 26, was last seen by his mother, Charlene Jordan, on June 19th as he was leaving to work the night shift at the Agricola Police Outpost.

Jordan had previously explained that she did not realise that anything was amiss until a few days later when she tried calling Lewis but got no answer.

“I noticed on [the 23rd of June] that he was missing… his friends come and ask for he and they calling he phone and it going to voicemail… when I call [his phone] he wasn’t picking up…then I know he didn’t go to work at all,” she said.

In July, the woman had noted that the police related to her that Lewis was seen on CCTV footage crossing the Demerara Harbour Bridge after leaving their La Parfaite Harmonie home.

The investigation into Lewis’s disappearance is being led by the Guyana Police Force’s Missing Persons Unit. Two policing divisions, Region 3 and Region 4(A), are assisting with the probe.

Jordan had previously related to this newspaper that she was only aware of two issues that Lewis had. One arose a year ago when he rented a car for two days and it was damaged in an accident.

She said that she was not certain whether Lewis had indeed sorted out the problem with the owner of the car.

Just about a month ago, Jordan added, Lewis also related to her that one of his colleagues was holding a “grudge” against him. “He and someone ah them I think I had some misunderstanding. The persons, they holding grudge but he is not a person like duh so he say he don’t tek them on,” she said.