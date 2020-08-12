High time police address misbehaviour by motor bikers

Dear Editor,

Of recent, we’ve been seeing a lot of deadly accidents with most of them caused by carelessness. Over the years, I’ve had to point out on numerous occasions that the animals on the roadways risk causing accidents if drivers are not cautious. The police could easily provide the statistics of accidents that have occurred recently and the causes. Of late, there has been the emergence of a trend that sees motorbike riders grouping up and riding the roads in a reckless manner. They could be seen weaving all over the roadways, performing (and some attempting to perform) stunts as well as speeding. Some of our roadways are not in the condition for ‘bikers’ but they still attempt to defy the odds and there have been quite a few motorbike accidents and some deadly. Whilst the public roads are being slowly turned into a ‘show-road’ for the ‘big bikers’, small bikes are also grouping up and riding dangerously. Some deliberately remove part of their exhaust and this causes the bikes to be extremely loud. They are riding at all hours of the night and disturbing many from their sleep.

It is high time the police seriously address the behavioural attitudes of these ‘bikers’ because the way I see it, they are being allowed to roam freely and in the process are putting their lives and others in danger daily.

Yours faithfully,

Sahadeo Bates