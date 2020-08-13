Green tipped to lead GAW

Chris Green is likely to reprise his role as leader of the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 26-year-old Australian all-rounder has been part of the five-time runner-ups and has led them in the past. Green has played 23 matches in the CPL and picked up 23 wickets with a best of four for 14.

With 82 T20 matches under his belt, Green will not have it easy in replacing Shoaib Malik in the role. However, he will have the experience of Ross Taylor to lean on. Taylor’s illustrious career has seen him play 272 T20s. He has also been part of the CPL since its inception in 2013 and has played four seasons.

Also, according to usually reliable sources, wicketkeeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran is expected to serve as his deputy. The 24-year-old belligerent left hander has already built a reputation as being one of the most destructive Caribbean batsmen around with a strike rate of 143.78 from his 127 T20 matches.

In the CPL, Pooran has played every season with 60 matches under his belt. He has so far scored five half centuries and strikes at 154.2.

CPL will bowl off on August 18 and conclude with the final on September 10. All matches will be played in Trinidad and Tobago under strict COVID-19 restrictions and will see the tournament run behind closed doors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad: Chris Green, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh, Naveen Ul-Haq, Kissoondath Mangram, Johan Botha (Coach), Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach)