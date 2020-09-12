North West woman found dead in creek

The body of a 29-year-old North West District woman was found floating in a creek by family members on Wednesday, almost half a day after she went missing.

The woman has been identified as Melinda Henry, of Burn Sugar Creek.

A police report stated that enquiries revealed that on Tuesday, Henry and her 59-year-old mechanic husband were drinking when he left to speak with his father-in-law.

When the man returned sometime after, he saw that his wife was not there and went in search of her. Unable to find her, he returned to his father-in-law to inform him that Henry was missing. The family set out in search of the woman and by 11pm on Tuesday night decided to abandon the search.

The following morning, the deceased’s husband left to make a report at the Baramita Police Station when he was contacted by his father-in-law and brother-in-law, who informed him that his wife was dead. The mechanic continued on to the police station where he made the report and after, was escorted back to Burn Sugar Creek by a police officer.

Upon arrival their arrival, they saw the deceased floating in a creek. Her body was removed from the creek and examined by a medic, who pronounced her dead. Before being transported to the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary, it was observed that there were bruises on her upper right thigh.

No arrests have been made and police investigations are ongoing.