Sapodilla School of Excellence secures first spot for Region Five at NGSA

A 12-year-old student from the Sapodilla School of Excellence secured the top position at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) for Region Five with a total of 513 marks.

Mariam Baksh, who topped the region, told Stabroek News yesterday that she hopes to one day study medicine or business. She said her older sister is working towards becoming a doctor and that sparked her interest in medicine. “I would like to help people when they are sick,” she said.

According to Baksh, her parents assisted her tremendously in preparing for the examinations. She explained, that as a result of the pandemic her school came up with a plan where a few students would go to school on specific days where “my teacher would teach us the topics and I came home and revised.”