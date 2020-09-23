Trinidad: Female cop on fraud charges for fake CXC certificate, worked for 4 years

(Trinidad Express) A 35-year-old female police officer was granted $250,000 bail when she appeared before Justice of the Peace Stephen Young to answer five fraud charges.

WPC Sumanta Denise Darcel Davidson, who was last attached to the North-Eastern Division, was charged with three counts of uttering a forged document and two counts of obtaining money under false pretences.

She will next appear in court on November 6th, 2020. In the month of October 2012, it is alleged that the WPC applied for employment as a data entry operator at the IT department of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).



She tendered a certificate of results with the following CSEC grades – Biology General (II), Chemistry General (II), English Language General (II), Geography General (II), Mathematics General (II), Principles of Accounts General (II), Social Studies General (II).

Police claim she was successful and commenced work at Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), as a data entry operator for a period of two years and three months.

On October 2, 2014, it is alleged she went to the Police Academy, Saaman Drive, St James, where she tendered an application for employment along with a certificate of results with the following CSEC grades – Biology General (II), Chemistry General (II), English Language General (II), Geography General (II), Mathematics General (ll), Principle of Accounts (ll).

In the month of February 2015, while at the Arima Police Station, the accused was vetted by a background investigator attached to the Police Training Academy.



While being interviewed, the accused again produced a Caribbean Examination Council Secondary Education Certificate (C.S.E.C) with the following grades- Biology General (II), Chemistry General (II), English Language General (II), Geography, General (II), Mathematics General (II), Principles of Accounts General (II), Social Studies General (II), which was then certified by the investigator.

The accused was subsequently chosen to be a Police Recruit and trained at the Police Training Academy. On March 23, 2016, the accused took the oath of office and was sworn in to be a Police Officer.

Sometime in 2016, the accused graduated as a Police Officer and was placed in the North Eastern Division to perform duties as a Police Officer until she was suspended in 2018, having received salaries in excess of $350,000.

On the 27th January 2017, an anonymous report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) Port of Spain, and WP Corporal Carthy was detailed to investigate. The file was subsequently was handed over acting Cpl Bissessar to continue investigation on 22nd August 2019.

Extensive Investigations were conducted and documents obtained from the Ministry of Education, the Arima Secondary School and CXC Barbados. Enquiries was also conducted at the Police Administration Building, Human Resource Department and the Finance Department.

The investigation revealed that the accused reportedly wrote the Caribbean Examination Council Secondary Education Certificate Examination in June 2001, at the Arima senior Comprehensive School. The records also showed that she obtained the following grades; Biology General (V), Chemistry General (V), English (A) General (II), Mathematics General (IV), and Physics General (V). The accused was subsequently arrested, told of the allegations and cautioned and interviewed in the presence of her attorney. The advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was sought and instructions received. She was further cautioned, told of her constitutional rights and privileges. She was then formally charged. The charges were laid by acting Cpl Bissessar, of the Professional Standards Bureau, Port of Spain.